Watch | All about the National Recruitment Agency

25 August 2020 12:23 IST

A video explainer on the National Recruitment Agency

The National Recruitment Agency or NRA is an independent body that will conduct examinations for government jobs. The decision to set up the NRA was approved by the Union Cabinet on August 19, 2020. The agency will conduct a Common Eligibility Test for various government jobs. The Centre plans to use the CET score for all recruitments in the future. But, to begin with, this will be implemented only in three sectors.

Advertising

Advertising