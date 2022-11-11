All 6 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts to be released on November 12

While Nalini and Ravichandran are Indian citizens, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar are Sri Lankan nationals.

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
November 12, 2022 08:09 IST

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts (from left to right) Sriharan alias Murugan, Nalini Sriharan and Santhan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

All six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case will be released on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

“We are awaiting the court orders. Once we get the orders and the necessary government instructions, the process of releasing the convicts will begin,” a highly-placed source in the Department of Prisons said.

The Supreme Court on Friday set free six convicts in the case, extending to them the benefit of its earlier order releasing their co-convict A.G. Perarivalan. Those who have been granted premature release are Nalini Sriharan; Santhan, alias Raviraj; Murugan; Robert Payas; Jayakumar; and Ravichandran, alias Ravi.

Prison officials said the court orders will be uploaded on the common website that can be accessed only by prison authorities in the country. Once the orders are uploaded, the process of releasing the convicts will begin.

Of the six convicts, prison officials said Nalini and Ravichandran are Indian citizens, whereas Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar are Sri Lankan nationals. As per the norms, Nalini and Ravichandran will be released if they do not have any other cases pending against them. Currently, Nalini and Ravichandran are on parole from the Central prisons in Vellore and Madurai, respectively.

Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar are at the Central prisons in Vellore and Puzhal (Chennai). “We have provided round-the-clock security involving 30 police personnel, led by a Deputy SP, for Nalini, who is on parole,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP, Vellore, told The Hindu.

