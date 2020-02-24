Aligarh tense after fresh CAA clashes

Ghaziabad

After stone pelting by anti-CAA protesters, police resort to lathi charge and firing of tear gas shells

Fresh clashes broke out between anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters and police in the Jamalpur area of Aligarh early on Monday. Hundreds of women came out on the street to protest against police action in the Upper Court area on Sunday afternoon. Police tried to persuade them to return, but around 3 a.m. there was stone pelting from protesters following which police resorted to lathi charge and firing of tear gas shells, said Additional District Magistrate (City) Rakesh Malpani.

Around 20 civilians and half dozen policemen were injured. The old city remained tense on Monday. Ten FIRs have been lodged in connection with the Sunday clashes.

Bullet injury

On the bullet injury to a youth during Sunday clashes, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said Tanvir Munawwar could have been hit by the bullet fired by the miscreants. “Police only used anti-riots guns. It seems both the communities indulged in cross-firing. We are scanning CCTV images.” He clarified that the police did not detain anybody. “The Station House Officer, Kotwali, was with his family in the jeep when rumour spread that some persons have been detained from the protest site. The women protesters rushed towards the jeep and resorted to stone pelting, damaging a police vehicle. Police had to resort to lathi-charge and firing from anti-riot guns.”

He said the administration had problem with the protest in Shah Jamal Idgah. “They should not block the road. Also, the area near Kotwali has a mixed population and could lead to communal tension,” he said.

Haris Khan, Medical Superintendent, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, said, Tanvir’s condition was stable but not out of danger.

AMU statement

On District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh’s statement on the alleged role of some AMU girl students in instigating the protesters in the Shah Jamal area, Shafey Kidwai, AMU spokesperson, said the district administration had not given any specific names. “Some students live in the old city area. Their mere presence at the protest site could not be termed illegal. If the administration provides us specific inputs about the role of students, we will look into it,” he said.