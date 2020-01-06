Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union condemns JNU violence

The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (2018-19) has strongly condemned the brutalities committed against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night.

Describing it as an act committed by “the masked goons affiliated to ABVP having the patronage of the Union Government,” the statement said, “the visuals and media reports describing the hostage-like situation at JNU on Sunday night, wherein students were locked in their hostel rooms for four hours and a state-guarded mob went on a rampage are extremely threatening and shameful.”

“This vandalism is a blot on the constitutional democracy of India. The entry of men and women holding lathis, rods and other weapons on to the campus, beating students, attacking media fraternity and yet the police acting as silent spectators for hours raises serious questions on the intent and conduct of police,” said M. Salman Imtiaz, president, AMUSU (2018-2019).

He said the state patronage of the violence was evident from the failure of the police to arrest the people from the unruly mob. “It is apparent that the mob was duly guarded by the police, and had a sanction to roam across the campus and beat whosoever they meet,” he said.

Mr. Imtiaz said he would meet the injured in the AIIMS and join the protest march in Delhi on Monday. He said AMUSU saluted the courage of JNUSU President Aishe Goshe and called upon students across India to stand in support of JNU.

The statement further demanded that “the Supreme Court of India take cognisance of the state-sponsored violence and takes immediate steps to fix the responsibility.”

Earlier, Aligarh Muslim University Teachers’ Association also condemned the brutalities committed against the students of JNU on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, students of AMU are preparing to take out a Tiranga yatra on Monday. It will be taken out from the department of Journalism and Mass Communication to the university gate Bab-e-Syed. Student sources said they had no plan to cross the gate.

District administration sources said they were not taking any chances and security had been beefed up around the campus.