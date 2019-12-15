National

Aligarh Muslim University shut till January 5 after clashes between students and police

Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh on December 13, 2019.

Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh on December 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Soon after the protest near the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, AMU students started gathering at the Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the Citizenship Act.

The Aligarh Muslim University administration late on December 15 announced that the institution will remain closed till January 5 after clashes broke out between police and students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act near the campus gate.

“The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2020. This is being done due to disturbances created by some antisocial elements for last three days,” AMU registrar Abdul Hamid said. The announcement came after hundreds of AMU students protesting against the amended legislation clashed with police which used batons and teargas to disperse them. “All other offices will remain open as usual and the closure of the university is for the purpose of reading and examination only. The remaining examination will be conducted after 05/01/2020,” the registrar said in a statement. He said the schedule for examination will be notified later.

Earlier, AMU proctor Prof. Afifullah Khan had said some security personnel were injured in brick-batting near the gate. Police said the students broke down the police cordon. Police have sealed all gates to the campus.

Tension prevailed in the area hundreds of students clashed with police after which police used batons and teargas to disperse them. Soon after the protest near the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the students started gathering at the Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on demonstrators in the national capital.

