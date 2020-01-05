Alert loco pilot notices rail fracture, averts mishap in Maharashtra’s Thane

An alert loco pilot averted a possible accident when he applied emergency brakes to stop the Rajendra Nagar-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express after noticing a rail fracture in Maharashtra’s Thane district on January 5 morning, a Central Railway official said.

The incident took place around 9.45 a.m. between Khadawali and Titwala stations, located about 60 km from Mumbai, when the train was coming from Rajendra Nagar (in Patna) to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, he said.

As the train’s loco pilot, S. Murugan, noticed a fracture in the rail track, he immediately applied emergency brakes to stop the train and informed the railway authorities about it, he said.

“The track was rectified and later declared safe. The train passed the site at 10.16 a.m. with a restricted speed of 10 kmph,” Central Railway’s chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said, adding that Mr. Murugan will be rewarded for his alertness.

Some suburban and long distance trains on the Central Railway’s main line were delayed because of the incident.

In rail fractures, the track develops a crack and sometimes small portions break into pieces.

According to railway officials, sudden temperature fluctuations is one of the major reasons for this, besides other causes like material quality.

Rail fractures occur more often in the winter season, they said.