Alert fisherman saved 8 from drowning in Bhopal lake

Nitin Batham was whiling away his time by the Lower Lake on Friday when he noticed a 20-foot Ganesha idol about to be immersed by young men crammed in two wobbly country boats. Something didn’t seem right.

“As they pushed the idol from behind, they moved to the front of the boats, and the boats capsized,” he says.

He quickly ran to the lake, untied a boat, and hopped in, letting his nephew Viren Batham row it furiously towards the mass of flailing arms. One by one, he saved eight of the 19 who were on the two boats. “By the time we reached the spot, 11 others had already drowned,” he says.

Although he dropped out of school after Class 8, Nitin, 28, attended swimming lessons diligently and took part in numerous competitions. “If I had waited for rescuers, no one would have been saved,” says Nitin, who sells fish on the pavement.

On alert:Police personnel keeping vigil at Khatlapura ghat after 11 youths drowned on Friday during Ganpati Visarjan. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode presented ₹50,000 to Nitin on Saturday and said his name would be recommended to the Centre for an honour for showing the courage to save so many lives.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Batham, rowing a boat without wearing a life jacket, pushes ashore battered idol frames bobbing on the calm waters of the lake. Sprucing up the ghat ahead of the Durga Puja, barely 20 days away, is the next challenge for the Municipal Corporation. “The pressure to clean up the ghat quickly is more because of the incident,” he says.

Each year, ghat-based rituals provide a lucrative opportunity for Bathams, who are the fisherfolk and traditional divers residing on the edge of the lake. Lugging idols from trucks and arranging cranes, to ferrying boats for immersion, they even find work as government rescuers.

“How do you expect just two rescuers in country boats to save so many in such a situation?” asks Om Prakash Batham, a rescuer who was on duty at the time of the incident. “Plus, we are asked to wear life jackets even while diving.”

“We are called whenever a corpse needs to be retrieved from a water body,” says Sanjay Batham, who dived 18 feet in the lake to get back three bodies. “And now those from our community are being made scapegoats. The poor bear the brunt each time”.

So while on the one hand Nitin is being feted for his heroism, four fishermen from the community were arrested on Friday. A day later, three fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized in the lake.