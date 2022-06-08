Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent threatens to attack India after Prophet controversy

Muslims hold placards demanding the arrest of BJP member Nupur Sharma. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

DHAKA:

Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened that its members will carry out attacks in India in the backdrop of the controversial statements regarding the Prophet by two leaders of the BJP. A statement purportedly by the AQIS has called for attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

“In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution,” the statement declared. AQIS is known to have carried out attacks in Bangladesh especially against secular writers and bloggers.

In a detailed statement made available by the SITE Intel, AQIS has drawn attention to the comments on the Prophet and his family members and said they will eliminate those who have insulted the Prophet and other figures that they consider holy. AQIS is the newest affiliate of the al-Qaeda and was reportedly launched in 2014.

The group is believed to have members in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and has carried out attacks against atheists and doctors.