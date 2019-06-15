National

Akshaya Patra wins BBC award

Photo: Twitter/@AkshayaPatra

Photo: Twitter/@AkshayaPatra  

Akshaya Patra, a non-profit organisation running one of the world’s largest school meals project in India, has been awarded the BBC World Service Global Champion Award for the programme.

The award, presented at the BBC Food and Farming Awards in Bristol this week, recognises a person or project that is changing the way the world produces, processes, consumes or thinks about food for the better.

The Bengaluru-based NGO was selected by an international panel of judges from nominations sent in by the World Service audience around the world.

Other projects on the shortlist included UK charity WRAP, and Food 4 Education.

