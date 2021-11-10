Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over pace of probe in Lakhimpur case

Lucknow

10 November 2021 01:55 IST

He says it decides whom to implicate and where to take the investigation

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over the Supreme Court’s observations on the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri case, charging that the saffron party decides whom to implicate and where to take the investigation.

He also charged that the BJP’s three engines — Delhi, Lucknow and Lakhimpur — are destroying law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that a former judge of a “different High Court” should monitor the SIT probe on day-to-day basis in the case to infuse “independence, impartiality and fairness”.

Mr. Yadav said there is no hope of justice in the case till the BJP is in power in the State. “The Supreme Court is saying efforts are being made to save the accused. The courts have raised questions on the law and order many times. Why is the Government not accepting the matter of monitoring of probe? We are already saying as long as the BJP is in Government here, there is no hope of justice in this case," he told a press conference.

“The three engines of the BJP are destroying law and order. First is the Delhi engine, then the Lucknow engine and the Lakhimpur,” Mr. Yadav said pointing fingers at the Centre, the State and Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra whose son Ashish Mishra is named as an accused.

“Minister of State for Home, whose son was arrested in this case, has not been sacked yet,” the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, adding that the Supreme Court has raised questions on the SIT. “The BJP decides whom to implicate, whom to follow, where to take the investigation. When will the SIT finally itself be probed?”

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in the convoy at Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, and a local journalist was killed in the violence. “Regarding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s allegation of patronising of crime and criminals in the previous SP Government, the SP chief said, “Which Chief Minister is speaking this after all. He should tell what Sections were imposed on him, which he himself withdrew after becoming the CM.”

Demonetisation

Referring to the demonetisation carried out by the BJP Government at the Centre in November 2016, Mr. Yadav said despite so many years of this decision, the BJP was not coming out on what benefits it has given. “What was called a masterstroke turned out to be a brain stroke. It was done deliberately to harass the public.”

Mr. Yadav said after demonetisation, the assurance was given that black money stashed in foreign banks will be bought back. “There was talk of ending corruption but corruption has increased on a large-scale. The BJP’s wrong policies are responsible for the plight of the economy.”

Alleging that a large number of youth, traders and farmers have committed suicide due to demonetisation, he said, “Does the Government have any answer for this? This Government did demonetisation to benefit big people. Today more cash has come in the market than it was in circulation earlier. The BJP is master in doing propaganda".

Referring to Rakesh Pratap Singh, two-time MLA from Gauriganj seat, who is on a fast to protest against non-construction of two roads in his constituency, Mr. Yadav said, “One of our MLAs is on dharna. There is an appeal to him to end the hunger strike against the ‘deaf and blind’ regime. I appeal to you to end the dharna and get healthy and fight this Government.” He said Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhary would visit Mr. Singh and persuade him to end his fast.

Mr. Singh, who was fasting to death in the capital, was forcibly admitted to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital by the police on Friday after his health deteriorated.

During the press conference, the birthday of a boy, who was born in a bank queue in Kanpur after demonetisation, was celebrated with party leaders giving him gifts.