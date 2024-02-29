Akhilesh Yadav fails to appear before CBI in illegal mining case

February 29, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on February 29 failed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for recording his witness statement in connection with an illegal minor mineral mining case.

Mr. Yadav, through his lawyer, reportedly told the agency that he would not be able to join the probe due to prior commitments, but promised all possible cooperation. Talking to the reporters at an event in Lucknow, he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue.

The Samajwadi Party chief and his former colleague Gayatri Prajapati had held the mining portfolio in the State during the check period. The agency had registered the case on the Allahabad High Court’s direction. The then Hamirpur District Magistrate B. Chandrakala, Mining Officer Moinuddin and Mining Clerk Ram Ashrey Prajapati were named along with several leaseholders.

It was alleged that during 2012-16 public servants had allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur. They illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases and also allowed “obstructed period” to the existing leaseholders. Unauthorised persons excavated and stole minor minerals, and extorted money from the leaseholders and from the mineral-transport vehicle drivers.