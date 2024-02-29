GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akhilesh Yadav fails to appear before CBI in illegal mining case

The summons pertain to a case of alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur during 2012-16 public servants

February 29, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. File

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on February 29 failed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for recording his witness statement in connection with an illegal minor mineral mining case.

Mr. Yadav, through his lawyer, reportedly told the agency that he would not be able to join the probe due to prior commitments, but promised all possible cooperation. Talking to the reporters at an event in Lucknow, he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue.

The Samajwadi Party chief and his former colleague Gayatri Prajapati had held the mining portfolio in the State during the check period. The agency had registered the case on the Allahabad High Court’s direction. The then Hamirpur District Magistrate B. Chandrakala, Mining Officer Moinuddin and Mining Clerk Ram Ashrey Prajapati were named along with several leaseholders.

It was alleged that during 2012-16 public servants had allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur. They illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases and also allowed “obstructed period” to the existing leaseholders. Unauthorised persons excavated and stole minor minerals, and extorted money from the leaseholders and from the mineral-transport vehicle drivers.

Related Topics

Samajwadi Party / Uttar Pradesh / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.