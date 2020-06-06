National

Akhilesh Yadav demands Centre’s economic package breakup

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav   | Photo Credit: PTI

‘The government should say how much of the ₹20 lakh crore ‘mahapackage’ is for the poor, how much is for the farmers, daily-wage labourers, small traders and vendors,’ the Samajwadi Party chief said

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sought to know the breakup of the ₹20 lakh crore consolidated economic package announced by the Centre for different sections of the society.

“The government should say how much of the ₹20 lakh crore ‘mahapackage’ is for the poor, how much is for the farmers, daily-wage labourers, small traders and vendors, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

People who are experts in dividing the society should also provide details of the economic (package) breakup, Mr. Yadav added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month announced an economic relief package of ₹20 lakh crore to make the country self-reliant in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and pitched for promoting local businesses.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 4:09:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/akhilesh-yadav-demands-centres-economic-package-breakup/article31766031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY