Akhilesh takes a swipe at govt., calls for pilot’s safety

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a swipe at the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the capture of an Indian Air Force pilot by Pakistan, saying “when our pilot went missing, they were launching apps”.

While Mr. Yadav did not mention any one by name, his comment came on a day when Mr. Modi unveiled a mobile application introduced by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), ‘Khelo India App’, aimed at creating awareness about sports and fitness.

“When the all-party meet happened, they were campaigning,” Mr. Yadav posted on Twitter. “The country demands that petty politics are set aside and our media acts responsibly so that our brave pilot is safely brought back home,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Mr. Yadav and his ally BSP chief Mayawati had both praised the IAF for their strikes in Balakot. “IAF strike destroying terrorist camps across LoC is welcome action,” said Ms. Mayawati.

In a post on Twitter, Ms. Maywati rued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “gave free hand to Army only after Pulwama attack.”

Had it been done earlier, the attacks on Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama, and the loss of precious lives of jawans could have been averted, she asserted.

Meanwhile, alliance talks for the 2019 Lok Sabha election between the BJP and its allies in Uttar Pradesh have been deferred due to the escalation of tensions with Pakistan. On Wednesday, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and the Apna Dal, the BJP’s allies, said they had put on hold their upcoming programmes to decide the future course of action regarding an alliance with the BJP.

Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, who is a Minister in the Central government, had on February 20 issued a threat to the BJP and said that her party “is now free to choose its way.”

She had convened a core committee meeting of her party on February 28 to take a final decision on the alliance.

Ms. Patel had said that she issued a deadline of February 20 to the BJP to resolve her party’s grievances but the BJP had not done so, showing that it “doesn’t care for its allies” or had any interest in finding solutions to the problems.

The top leadership of the Apna Dal and BJP were scheduled to meet on Wednesday but the meeting was cancelled, said Apna Dal spokesperson Arvind Sharma.

The Apna Dal’s core committee meeting on February 28 has also been deferred, considering the “present situation” in the country, said Apna Dal president Ashish Patel. “Nation comes first, politics later,” he said.

SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar repeated the same line as he announced that his party’s meeting with BJP president Amit Shah had been deferred considering the present situation in the country.

Both parties have publicly indicated that the future of their alliance with the BJP would be decided only after their meeting with Mr. Shah. The Apna Dal has reportedly been in touch with the Congress, while the SBSP has regularly baited the BJP with threats of walking out.