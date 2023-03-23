HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akhilesh should not try to gain sympathy claiming that he will be arrested: UP Dy CM

The BJP leader said those who do wrong go to jail. However, till now no information regarding the same has come to his knowledge

March 23, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on March 23 said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav should not try to gain sympathy by claiming that he can get arrested.

He made the remark while talking to reporters at his residence here.

The BJP leader said those who do wrong go to jail. However, till now no information regarding the same has come to his knowledge.

"He should not try to gain sympathy by making such statement and should concentrate on his party. In 2024, the SP will be wiped out. This is the time of his decline," Mr. Maurya added.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) had recently alleged that BJP wants him behind bars.

Answering a question on frequent criticisms levelled at him by the opposition leader, the Deputy CM claimed that Mr. Yadav's heart is filled with "venom" for him and alleged that by conniving with others the SP chief can also get him "murdered".

Mr. Maurya said, he, on the other hand, respects Mr. Yadav and refers to him as "Akhilesh ji, former CM or Leader of Opposition".

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.