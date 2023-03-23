Akhilesh should not try to gain sympathy claiming that he will be arrested: UP Dy CM

March 23, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on March 23 said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav should not try to gain sympathy by claiming that he can get arrested.

He made the remark while talking to reporters at his residence here.

The BJP leader said those who do wrong go to jail. However, till now no information regarding the same has come to his knowledge.

"He should not try to gain sympathy by making such statement and should concentrate on his party. In 2024, the SP will be wiped out. This is the time of his decline," Mr. Maurya added.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) had recently alleged that BJP wants him behind bars.

Answering a question on frequent criticisms levelled at him by the opposition leader, the Deputy CM claimed that Mr. Yadav's heart is filled with "venom" for him and alleged that by conniving with others the SP chief can also get him "murdered".

Mr. Maurya said, he, on the other hand, respects Mr. Yadav and refers to him as "Akhilesh ji, former CM or Leader of Opposition".