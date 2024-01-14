GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Akhilesh Yadav, Meira Kumar receive Ram Temple invitation

The VHP said that senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, and former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha Kariya Munda had also been invited

January 14, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated January 15, 2024 02:13 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday thanked the Ram Mandir trust for inviting him to the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.

Mr. Yadav on Friday had claimed that he had not received any invitation to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya either in person or by courier, and had also demanded proof in case it was sent by post.

In a letter to Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, the SP chief thanked him for the invitation received on Saturday morning.

Posting the letter thanking Mr. Rai on X, Mr. Yadav extended best wishes for the programme.

However, he said that he would visit the Ram Mandir with his family after the consecration ceremony.

Meira Kumar invited

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said that senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar had been formally invited to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

An invitation to attend the consecration ceremony has also been extended to the former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Kariya Munda, it added.

“RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Ramlal has given an invitation to Smt. Meira Kumar, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and daughter of Babu Jagjivan Ram-ji,” VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in post on X.

Former Deputy Speaker of the (15th) Lok Sabha, Kariya Munda, has also been invited to attend the ceremony, he added.

The VHP spokesperson shared pictures of Ms. Kumar and Mr. Munda receiving the invitation from a delegation representing Ram temple trust in his post on X.

