Akhilesh mocks BJP promise of doubling farmers’ incomes

LUCKNOW

07 August 2021 19:42 IST

Senior OBC leaders join SP ahead of Assembly polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked the BJP government to explain how it would double the income of farmers before 2022.

Referring to the BJP’s election manifesto and promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders that farm income would be doubled by 2022, Mr. Yadav wondered how the income of farmers had increased when the agrarian community was battling higher costs due to rise in price of pesticides and other essentials and inflation.

“The people and the farmers want to know what is the income of the farmers today,” Mr. Yadav asked at a press conference.

Advertising

Advertising

Influx of leaders

Several OBC leaders including former BSP Rajya Sabha MP Rajpal Saini from Muzaffarnagar in west U.P., which is witnessing farmers’ protests, joined the SP at the event. Other entrants to the party were leaders from the Nishad and Kashyap community including Tufani Nishad who had contested on a Congress ticket and Bhojpuri artist Kajal Nishad.

Mr. Saini said the OBCs were being neglected under the BJP government and claimed that there was a hawa (wind) in favour of the SP in west U.P. ahead of 2022 Assembly election.