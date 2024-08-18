Akhilesh calls for nationwide movement against lateral entry in UPSC recruitment 

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (August 18, 2024) pushed for a nationwide movement against an advertisement by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to recruit 45 Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries across 24 Central Ministries through lateral entry on contract basis or deputation. Mr. Yadav said the corporate takeover of government machinery would not be tolerated.

“The time has come to launch a nationwide movement against the conspiracy being hatched by the BJP to place its ideological allies in high government positions through the back door in UPSC. This method will close the doors for today’s officers as well as for the youth to reach higher positions in the present and future. Common people will be limited to the positions of clerks and peons,” Mr. Yadav said in a post on social media platform X.

Mr. Yadav described the proposed appointment as a plan to snatch away the reservation and rights of the PDA (Pichada or Backward Classes, Dalit or Schedule Castes, and Alpasankhyak or minorities).

“In fact, the whole plan is to snatch away reservation and rights from PDA. Now that BJP has come to know that PDA across the country have woken up against BJP’s ploy to abolish the Constitution, it wants to deny reservation by making direct recruitment to such posts under some other pretext”, he said.

“The BJP government should immediately withdraw it because it is not in the national interest. The BJP wants to get arbitrary work done by keeping officials of its own party ideology in the government. Such people who become officials by the grace of the government can never be impartial.”, Mr. Yadav added.

“The integrity of such people will always be questioned. Officials and youth across the country are requested that if the BJP government does not withdraw it, then stand shoulder to shoulder with us in starting a new movement from 2 October. We will not tolerate the corporate takeover of the government machinery because the capitalist thinking of the rich corporates is to earn maximum profit. This is a big conspiracy against the country,” the SP president said.