National

Akhil Gogoi remanded to judicial custody for 14 days

more-in

He was arrested by the NIA from Jorhat on December 12 when large scale protests against the Citizenship law was rocking Assam

A special NIA court here Thursday remanded peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who had been arrested by the agency, to judicial custody for 14 days.

The special court also turned down NIA’s plea to extend his custody for 10 days.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Jorhat on December 12 when large scale protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act was rocking Assam under the stringent Unlawful(Actvities) Prevention Act.

Earlier in the day the NIA searched the residence of Mr. Gogoi, who is also an RTI activist, at Nizarapara area here and seized several documents and a laptop computer, officials said.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader, whose NIA custody was to end on Friday, was brought from New Delhi and produced before the court here.

Mr. Gogoi was instrumental in mobilising protests across several districts in upper Assam against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 7:27:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/akhil-gogoi-remanded-to-judicial-custody-for-14-days/article30403955.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY