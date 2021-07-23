Akash surface to air missile test fired twice in three days

NEW DELHI

23 July 2021 18:24 IST

Special Correspondent

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully flight tested the New Generation Akash (Akash-NG) surface to air missile. This is the second successful test in three days.

“The test was carried out against a high-speed unmanned aerial target which was successfully intercepted by the missile. The flight test has validated the functioning of complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed radio frequency seeker, launcher, multi-function radar and command, control and communication system,” a DRDO statement said.

The test conducted from integrated test range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at 1145 hrs, was carried out amidst inclement weather conditions proving the all-weather capability of the weapon system. A team of Indian Air Force Officers witnessed the test, the statement added.