Akasa takes delivery of its first plane

Akasa Air on Thursday took delivery of its first aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX, in Seattle, USA.

The aircraft is expected to land in Delhi on June 21, which will pave the way for the airline conducting proving flights to obtain an air operator’s permit from the DGCA that will allow it to commence commercial flights in the county. The airline aims to start flights from next month.

The airline has placed a total order for 72 planes, of which it plans to add 18 to its fleet by March 2023. It has also entered into a sale-and-leaseback agreement with a leasing company, Griffin Global Asset Management, for the first five aircraft.