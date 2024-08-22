Akasa Air expects MAX delivery in a matter of ‘days and weeks’ after six-month delay from Boeing

Boeing customer Akasa Air is hopeful of taking the delivery of its 25th 737 MAX aircraft “in a matter of days and weeks” after being hit by delays due to a slowing of production following increased scrutiny on the aerospace manufacturer from regulators in the U.S. The airline inducted the 24th aircraft in its fleet in February, and has since not added any planes.

Without directly blaming the U.S. aerospace manufacturer, the airline’s CEO and co-founder Vinay Dube, said the delivery “has not been available,” and that “it was a global issue and not an Akasa issue”.

In response to a query from The Hindu on when the airline expected to add its 25th aircraft, Mr. Dube said it was “around the corner” and in a matter of “days and weeks”. He was also confident of a steady flow of deliveries thereafter though he did not share specific numbers and the periodicity of deliveries.

“We are working with Boeing on a set of deliveries and we are confident of our future deliveries,” Mr. Dube said. The airline has a total 226 MAXs on order. The CEO refused to comment on media reports that the airline was in talks with a consortium led by Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, the family offices of Wipro’s Azim Premji and Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai, for raising $125 million. The airline recently informed its pilots that their training duration would get extended beyond the average 12-month period. The CEO said there would be a delay of six months until pilots are released for flying duties due to delays in deliveries. This would impact nearly 300 pilots, he said. “There won’t be creeping delays, and it is going to get better over time,” he added.

Boeing, though, had recently informed its customers that aircraft due for delivery in 2025 and 2026 could face a delay of three to six months in addition to already-late handovers.

Media reports also said that deliveries scheduled for next year had spilled into 2026. The top executive reiterated that the airline had more money in its bank than four years ago. The CEO also sought to reassure the airline’s employees and customers and said, “I can tell you unequivocally that there is no danger on the longevity of the airline. We are extremely confident of our strong financial base and cash position.”