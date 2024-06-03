ADVERTISEMENT

Akasa Air's Delhi-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to 'security alert'

Updated - June 03, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 01:01 pm IST - Mumbai

All 186 passengers in the Akasa Air flight from Delhi have been deplaned and mandatory safety checks are currently underway

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

No-frills carrier Akasa Air on June 3 said its Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad due to ‘security reasons’ after it received a bomb threat on board. The flight, carrying 186 passengers, including one infant and six crew members, landed at 10.13 a.m.

All passengers have been deplaned and mandatory safety checks are currently underway.

“The captain of the flight followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10.13 a.m. on Monday, “ Akasa Air said in a statement.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on June 3, received a security alert on board. As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad," the airline said.

The airline further said that all passengers have been deplaned, and "Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground".

(With inputs from PTI)

