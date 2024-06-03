GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Akasa Air's Delhi-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to 'security alert'

All 186 passengers in the Akasa Air flight from Delhi have been deplaned and mandatory safety checks are currently underway

Updated - June 03, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 01:01 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

No-frills carrier Akasa Air on June 3 said its Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad due to ‘security reasons’ after it received a bomb threat on board. The flight, carrying 186 passengers, including one infant and six crew members, landed at 10.13 a.m.

All passengers have been deplaned and mandatory safety checks are currently underway.

Bomb scare delays Chennai-Kolkata IndiGo flight by two hours

“The captain of the flight followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10.13 a.m. on Monday, “ Akasa Air said in a statement.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on June 3, received a security alert on board. As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad," the airline said.

Bomb scare on Vistara flight halts air traffic for two hours at Srinagar airport

The airline further said that all passengers have been deplaned, and "Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground".

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Mumbai / air transport / Ahmedabad / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.