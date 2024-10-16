Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat; returns to national capital

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru returned to the national capital on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) afternoon following a bomb threat, according to sources.

The sources in the know said the flight QP1335 had more than 180 people onboard and landed safely at the Delhi airport.

Also read | More flights get fake bomb threats; Singapore scrambles fighter jets after threat to Air India Express flight from Madurai

An emergency was declared at the airport for the aircraft after the bomb threat, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.