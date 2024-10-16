ADVERTISEMENT

Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat; returns to national capital

Published - October 16, 2024 03:04 pm IST - New Delhi

An emergency was declared at the airport for the aircraft after the bomb threat

PTI

An Akasa Air passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru returned to the national capital on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) afternoon following a bomb threat, according to sources.

The sources in the know said the flight QP1335 had more than 180 people onboard and landed safely at the Delhi airport.

Also read | More flights get fake bomb threats; Singapore scrambles fighter jets after threat to Air India Express flight from Madurai

An emergency was declared at the airport for the aircraft after the bomb threat, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US