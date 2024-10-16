GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat; returns to national capital

An emergency was declared at the airport for the aircraft after the bomb threat

October 16, 2024

PTI
An Akasa Air passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac. File.

An Akasa Air passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru returned to the national capital on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) afternoon following a bomb threat, according to sources.

The sources in the know said the flight QP1335 had more than 180 people onboard and landed safely at the Delhi airport.

Also read | More flights get fake bomb threats; Singapore scrambles fighter jets after threat to Air India Express flight from Madurai

An emergency was declared at the airport for the aircraft after the bomb threat, they added.

October 16, 2024

