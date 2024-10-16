Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat; returns to national capital

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru returned to the national capital on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) afternoon following a bomb threat, according to sources.

The sources in the know said the flight QP1335 had more than 180 people onboard and landed safely at the Delhi airport.

An emergency was declared at the airport for the aircraft after the bomb threat, they added.