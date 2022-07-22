Akasa Air to launch flight services on August 7

The country’s newest airline will start with 28 weekly flights connecting Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, will launch commerical flight operations from August 7 with 28 weekly flights connecting Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.

The following week, the airline will start another set of 28 weekly flights connecting Bengaluru and Kochi The airline has two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in its fleet and will be adding two of these planes every month till March 2023.

In a statement the carrier said it has opened ticket sales from Friday, July 22, 2022.

‘Will connect more cities’

“Akasa Air’s network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country. We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

The airline in a press statement said that its passenger seats will have softer seat cushions, spacious leg room and USB ports that will be available for every passenger. The airline's buy-on-board meal service, known as Cafe Akasa, a selection of quality fusion meals, farm-inspired and plant-based offerings, varied menu options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls, hot chocolate and a year-round festival menu inspired by Indian cuisines and celebrations.