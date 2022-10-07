Akasa Air to allow passengers to bring pets onboard

Second airline in India after Air India to permit pets

Akasa Air will now be the second Indian carrier to allow passengers to bring pets with them onboard their flights.

The airline will allow “domesticated dogs and cats” in passenger cabin as well as cargo compartment. However, only small pets up to seven kg can be brought inside passenger cabin following check-in at the airport. Heavier animals weighing more than seven kg and up to 100 kg will go into the cargo compartment.

The airline will commence bookings for pets from October 15 for flights from November 1 onwards. The weight limit includes the weight of the ventilated container used for carrying them.

“This is phase-1 of our launch, and progressively you will see us enhance our pet policy,” said Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

The airline has also collaborated with NGO Umeed for Animals Foundation for incorporate industry best practices for carriage of animals as well as help pet parents as well as pets to prepare for air travel.

Air India allows up to two pets onboard. These include dogs, cats and birds. However, they cannot be heavier than five kg. Pets have to be muzzled and leashed. Airlines often also levy excess baggage charges for carrying pets, however some like Air India waive the fee for service dogs used by differently abled passengers. Service dogs need not be inside a kennel, and are allowed to also lead passengers with impaired vision and hearing. SpiceJet’s cargo arm called SpiceXpress also carries pets as freight.

The conditions of carriage are as per the worldwide standard for transporting live animals by commercial animals known as Live Animals Regulations developed by global airlines body International Air Transport Association.