Akasa Air releases the first look of its aircraft

To induct 18 MAX planes by end March 2023

To induct 18 MAX planes by end March 2023

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Monday released the the first look of its aircraft, with purple and orange-coloured brand logo.

The airline released photos of its first aircraft at Boeing’s production facility in Portland, USA.

Akasa will take the delivery of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in India by mid-June, after which it will be able to carry out proving flights for the DGCA to get an air-operator’s certificate for starting commercial flights. It has a total order of 72 MAX planes, of which it will induct 18 by the end of March 2023.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways, which got the AOC last week and aims to re-start operations by September this year after a gap of three years, announced key senior appointments.

The airline has appointed H. R. Jagannath as Vice-President, Engineering. Jagannath, who earlier headed Air India’s MRO subsidiary, Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), would be its CEO.

Prabh Sharan Singh would be the Chief Digital Officer and Mark Turner Vice-President of Inflight Product and Services. Mr. Turner led Jet Airways’ inflight services team between 2008 and 2011. The airline has also brought onboard Vishesh Khanna as Vice President of Sales, Distribution, and Customer Engagement. He joins the airline from VFS Global Ltd.