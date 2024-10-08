ADVERTISEMENT

Akasa Air: No impact on flights due to snag-prone rudder part

Published - October 08, 2024 09:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Akasa Air has 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with the snag-prone rudder components , but the airline has said that the issue will not impact its flight operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Akasa can confirm that there will be no disruptions to our flight schedule as a result of the latest DGCA/ Boeing advisories,” the airline said in a press statement.

Akasa’s 14 out of a total fleet of 25 Boeing 737 MAXs carried the identified rudder actuators, a senior DGCA official confirmed. The airline though refrained to give a specific number. Two other operators that comprise Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleet in India were Air India Express and SpiceJet. The former said it had 5 of these planes and it was complying the regulator’s advice, while the latter had no plane with the specific rudder actuators.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the DGCA had issued an advisory asking airlines that had Boeing 737 NG and MAX planes in their fleet to not use them for low-visibility flight operations if they carried a specific rudder actuator produced by Collins Aerospace. The DGCA scrutiny follows the U.S. accident investigation body, the National Transport Safety Board pulling up the aviation regulator of that country and Boeing for downplaying the risks of the rudder actuator issue following an incident in February involving a United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft during a landing at Newark, New Jersey.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is learnt, that Boeing had informed affected airlines identifying the potentially risky rudder actuators in their aircraft.

Boeing says that the component is part of an optional autoland system, which includes layers of redundancy. procedures.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US