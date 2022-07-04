Akasa Air conducts first proving flight

The airline also unveiled its crew uniform

Air Akasa Air unveiled the first look of its crew uniform, with their fabric specially made using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste. | Photo Credit: -

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa Air on Monday carried out its first proving flight on Monday for the DGCA to secure an air operator’s permit.

The airline would have to demonstrate 10 hours of flying in total, and would therefore be required to conduct a few more proving flights. All the flights are expected to take place within this week, after which the AOC is likely in a couple of days.

Akasa Air plans to start flight operations in the last week of July with two planes, the first of which arrived in India on June 21. The airline will have Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes in its fleet.

