Akalis deny being approached by BJP, but anticipate alliance outreach after results of five state polls

June 10, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Amid talks of the BJP reaching out to erstwhile allies in the NDA in the run up to the 2024 General Elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders claim that no one in the BJP has reached out to them as yet, and that their options are open for alliances with different partners as well. SAD was the oldest ally of the BJP before they broke the alliance in 2020, over the farm laws.

“Nobody has reached out to us as yet,” said a senior Akali Dal leader, adding that he anticipates any outreach from the BJP to happen after Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. “We may look down and out at the moment but we have our support base and 20% vote share, in such a situation, we are keeping our options open for alliances,” he said, and on being asked whether that included the Congress, he replied in the affirmative.

Akali leaders feel that a lack of an outreach from the BJP is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah felt let down by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Badal on the issue of farm laws. “They feel that SAD should have backed the farm laws instead of leaving the NDA as they did, that is a raw sore. But, we really did not have any political choices on that issue, the way the protests were unfolding,” he added.

Which is why, say SAD leaders, the results of the Assembly polls in five states could be the trigger for the BJP to get over any hesitation in asking old allies back. Many SAD organisation workers have switched to the BJP in the past few weeks, a movement described as more for “protection in legal cases” under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab than ideological conviction. “Currently we are going about strengthening our organisation and you will see in the next few weeks that many of those who have left us, will come back,” said an office bearer of the SAD in Punjab.

For the last month or so, ever since the results of the Karnataka elections were announced, the BJP has sent strong signals that it was amenable to renegotiating alliances with erstwhile allies like the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and new ones like the Janata Dal (S) in Karnataka. The BJP also reiterated its resolve to face polls in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde.