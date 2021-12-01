Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP

New Delhi

01 December 2021 18:00 IST

Sirsa, also the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief, was a strong supporter of the farmers' protests against the three contentious farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the BJP here on Wednesday in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Mr Shekhawat, who is the BJP's in-charge for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, said Mr Sirsa's induction into the party will definitely be helpful for it in the state elections, expected to be held early next year.

Mr Sirsa has been a prominent face of the Akali Dal in the national capital and was a strong supporter of the farmers' protests against the three contentious farm laws.

Parliament recently passed a bill to annul the three laws in what has been seen as the BJP's effort to placate the protesting farmers, a large number of whom are Sikhs from Punjab.

Mr Pradhan said the BJP will be strengthened with Mr Sirsa's induction and added that he had quit his position in the DSGMC before joining the party.