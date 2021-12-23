National

Akali leader Bikram Majithia moves Mohali court for anticipatory bail

Bikram Singh Majithia. File  

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked under the NDPS Act moved a court in Mohali on December 23 for anticipatory bail.

The bail application was filed by Mr. Majithia’s counsel D.S. Sobti.

On Monday, Mr. Majithia, 46, was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of probe into drug racket in the state.

The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Mr. Majithia, is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Mr. Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.

The Punjab police have been looking for Mr. Majithia to arrest him in this case.

A lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, had also been issued against the former Punjab Minister.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had called the registration of FIR against Mr. Majithia as “political vendetta”.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 4:07:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/akali-leader-bikram-majithia-moves-mohali-court-for-anticipatory-bail/article38020301.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY