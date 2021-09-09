Akali Dal swaps two seats with ‘ally’ BSP in Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday decided to swap two seats with the Bahujan Samaj Party, its alliance partner for the Punjab Assembly poll next year.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party has given two Assembly seats, Sham Chaurasi and Kapurthala, to the BSP and taken back Amritsar North and Sujanpur Assembly constituencies from it.

The Akali Dal had last month declared its two candidates from Amritsar North and Sujanpur constituencies. At that time, Mr. Badal had said the decision was taken with the consent of the BSP.

Both Amritsar North and Sujanpur were among the 20 seats given to the BSP as part of the seat-sharing arrangement between both the alliance partners.

“SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that it has taken Amritsar North and Sujanpur seats back from the BSP. In place, the BSP has been given Sham Chaurasi and Kapurthala Assembly seats,” senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Wednesday.