Akali Dal questions Sidhu’s silence

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday hit out at former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu questioning his silence on the alleged hate attack on Sikhs as well as Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

Former Minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said Mr. Sidhu should explain his silence on the issues of forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl in Pakistan and the subsequent turn of events which have led to death threats to the victim family, stoning of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and even threats to rename the holy city of Nankana Sahib.

“No Sikh worldwide could tolerate forced conversions of community members and stoning of its most holy shrines. Similarly they will never forgive those like Mr. Sidhu who continue to dance to the tunes of their friends in Pakistan,” he said.

Mr. Grewal said “Mr. Sidhu must condemn the Pakistan establishment as well as his friend and Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately. Mr. Sidhu should also use his good offices with his buddy General Qamar Javed Bajwa to ensure swift and decisive action against all those who stoned Gurdwara Janan Asthan as well as those responsible for the forced conversion of the minor Sikh girl.”

Mr. Grewal urged the Sikh community to stand up as one to condemn persecution and oppression of Sikhs in Pakistan. “We also appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a stern message to Pakistan that this dastardly behaviour will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.