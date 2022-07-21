No member from Punjab on Centre’s MSP panel: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal at Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 21, 2022 19:06 IST

Harsimrat Kaur said in Lok Sabha that all the five members in the panel were supportive of now repealed farm laws

The committee on minimum support price (MSP) should be scrapped and reconstituted by including farmers’ representatives from Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Ms. Kaur said that all the five members in the Centre’s panel, which has been tasked with examining farmers’ demand to make MSP a legal right, were supporters of the now repealed farm laws. Advertisement Advertisement The terms of reference for the panel have also changed as the Gazette notification of the government says the panel will try to make MSP ‘more effective and transparent’. “Punjab is well known as the granary of India and our farmers protested against the farm laws... But not one member is from Punjab. The government should reconstitute to include voices from Punjab,” said Ms. Kaur. BJP member from Udaipur, Arjun Lal Meena, raised tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s killing and claimed that the killers had links with the Pakistan-based organisation, Dawwat-e-Islami. He called for a detailed investigation.

