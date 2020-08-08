Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral tests positive for COVID-19

Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral, who attended a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice on August 6, has tested positive for COVID-19. All other members who attended the meeting have been told to take the necessary precautions.
Ironically, the meeting was to discuss the efficacy of online court proceedings in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Despite repeated demands by the Opposition, presiding officers of both Houses had not relented to allow the meeting via an online medium.
The panel was headed by BJP MP Bhupendra Yadav. According to sources, 10 members attended the meeting. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has sent out a message to all the members who attended informing about Mr. Gujral and requested them to follow the latest government guidelines.
“All of us strictly observed the rules, adhering to physical distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing our hands. Even though I was sitting 30 feet away from Mr. Gujral, I will be getting myself tested. This unfortunately is the new normal, we will have to keep working while following precautions,” Congress MP Vivek Tankha told The Hindu.
