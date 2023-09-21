Akali Dal chief meets Shah, hopes ties with Canada will improve

September 21, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated September 22, 2023 02:16 am IST - New Delhi

Amid strains in India-Canada ties, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and hoped for a quick resolution to the disputes between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Badal underscored that Punjabis in large numbers live in Canada and the deteriorating relations have left the diaspora in a state of panic.

Also read | Canada rejects India’s travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

He said it is very disturbing to hear of the woes of Punjabis, including a large number of Sikhs, because of the worsening diplomatic ties between the two countries. There are over 18 lakh Indians in Canada and a large number of them are Punjabis, he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a sense of panic among Punjabis. Both governments, India's as well as Canada's, should find a solution as soon as possible," Mr. Badal said.

With India repeatedly conveying its concerns to Canada over Khalistani activities on its soil, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader said Sikhs have been the most patriotic people who made maximum sacrifices during India’s Independence struggle. The community should not be blamed for what a few persons do, the former Deputy CM of Punjab pointed out.

India on Thursday "suspended till further notice" its visa services in Canada. The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June. India has rejected the charge as absurd.

India-Canada ties have been on a downward spiral in view of increasing activities of the pro-Khalistani elements in the North American country. India believes the Trudeau government is not addressing its genuine concerns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT