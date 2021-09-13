Akali Dal double crossing farmers, says Amarinder

CHANDIGARH

13 September 2021 17:29 IST

Badals have changed their tune when their move on farm laws backfired, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of “double crossing” the farmers on the Centre’s farm laws.

Capt. Amarinder said the laws were drafted with the consent of SAD with Harsimrat Kaur Badal as the Union Minister and even former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal arguing in their favour. But they have changed their tune completely when their move backfired.

He said the Congress is the only party that has been protesting against the laws from day one. “The Congress government called an all-party meeting and held consultations with the farm unions. Later, it convened a special session of the Vidhan Sabha and passed Bills countering the laws.”

The Chief Minister said the Constitution has been amended 127 times since year 1950. “So why not one more time to repeal the farm laws for providing succour to the farmers who have been sitting at Singhu and Tikri borders.”

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of PAU-College of Agriculture at Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.