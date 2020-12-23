Akali Dal chief calls for united fight

Sukhbir alleges autocratic tendencies

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday called for a united nationwide initiative for fighting autocratic tendencies and for the setting up of a genuinely federal structure in the country.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on the eve of the Trinamool’s Kisan rally, Mr. Badal said Punjab and West Bengal had always led the nation’s fight for genuine fiscal executive and political autonomy to the States for making India a strong federal country. He said like-minded parties must be invited to take a stand for a genuine federal structure in the country.

While extending his best wishes to Ms. Banerjee for the success of her fight for farmer rights, Mr. Badal said, “You have also strengthened the farmer agitation by announcing a series of street protests from next week to demand revocation of the three hated agricultural laws. This will go a long way in making the farmer movement a truly national movement,” he added.