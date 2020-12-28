A.K. Antony hoists Congress flag on party’s 136th Foundation Day

New Delhi

28 December 2020 11:18 IST

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi not present during occasion at party headquarters

Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony hoisted the Congress flag at the party headquarters on the occasion of 136th Foundation Day of the party on Monday morning.

Being among the seniormost members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Mr. Antony stood in for party president Sonia Gandhi.

Ms. Gandhi has been avoiding public appearances during the coronavirus period as well as concerns over smog and pollution in Delhi after a severe chest infection in July.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi too was not present as he had gone abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit.

Other senior leaders, including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present at the brief event to mark the occasion.

Priyanka speaks for farmers

Though Ms. Vadra spoke to reporters, she sidestepped the question about Mr. Gandhi's absence and focussed only on issue of the on-going farmers' agitation.

“I had told you the other day as well that the government needs to listen to the voices of the farmers. To say that this agitation is a political conspiracy is absolutely wrong. And I think the kind of language that is being used for farmers is a sin,” Ms. Vadra said, referring to some BJP leaders, including Ministers calling the farmer as ‘Khalistani’, traitors and part of the ‘tukde tukde’ [break up India] gang.

“Our jawans (soldiers) are also the sons of the farmers. Jawans are standing at the borders for us and our farmers are ‘annadaata’ (food givers). The government has a responsibility towards the farmers. They must listen to the farmers and take back the laws they enacted,” she added.

Several other senior leaders, both loyalists of the Gandhi family as well as a few key members of the group of 23 dissenters (G-23) including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, were present.

Other prominent leaders who were present included K.C. Venugopal, Pawan Bansal, Salman Khurshid, Mukul Wasnik, Sushmita Dev, Rajeev Shukla, Randeep Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi.