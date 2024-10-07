Ajit Vinayak Gupte appointed as India's next Ambassador to Germany

Senior diplomat Ajit Vinayak Gupte has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday (October 7, 2024).

He is currently India's envoy in Egypt.

"Ajit Vinayak Gupte [IFS: 1991], presently Ambassador of India to Egypt, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a statement.

The appointment comes ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's scheduled visit to India later this month.

