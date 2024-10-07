GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ajit Vinayak Gupte appointed as India's next Ambassador to Germany

Ajit Vinayak Gupte, an IFS officer of 1991 batch and presently Ambassador of India to Egypt, has been appointed as the next India’s Ambassador to Germany

Published - October 07, 2024 01:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Ajit Vinayak Gupte. Photo: X/@AjitVGupte

Senior diplomat Ajit Vinayak Gupte has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday (October 7, 2024).

He is currently India's envoy in Egypt.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India by end of October: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

"Ajit Vinayak Gupte [IFS: 1991], presently Ambassador of India to Egypt, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a statement.

The appointment comes ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's scheduled visit to India later this month.

