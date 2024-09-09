Ajit Pawar's 'remorse' won't help him win assembly poll from Baramati,says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday (September 9, 2024) said there is no point in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar "repenting" some of his political actions and claimed the NCP leader would lose the upcoming assembly poll from his home turf Baramati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raut's remarks came after Ajit Pawar recently admitted publicly that he had made a mistake by fielding his wife Sunetra against his cousin and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, the daughter of his uncle Sharad Pawar, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said politics should not enter the home.

Mr. Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state last year along with some other NCP leaders, leading to a split in the party founded by Sharad Pawar.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday (September 8, 2024), Mr. Pawar said he was satisfied with the development work he had carried out as a legislator, adding that people of Baramati for once must get an MLA other than him so they could make comparisons.

The NCP chief has been MLA from Baramati since 1991. In the 2019 assembly polls, he won against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar with a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes. The state assembly elections are due next month.

Asked about the deputy CM's comments, Mr. Raut told reporters in Mumbai, "There is no point in repenting about what he did to his uncle Sharad Pawar and his party. Ajit Pawar will definitely lose the Baramati assembly election."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawar engineered a split in the NCP and within the Pawar family. He even took away his (Sharad Pawar's) party and symbol. He backstabbed his uncle, who used to be a father-like figure for him," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Mr. Raut also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Mumbai.

"We do fear that these BJP leaders will continue to undermine Mumbai politically as well as financially. There has been a constant attempt to shift good things, such as organisations and institutions, from Mumbai to Gujarat. The International Financial Services Centre, which was supposed to be in Mumbai, has been shifted to Gujarat," he said.

"We are against such policies of these BJP leaders," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.