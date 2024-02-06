Ajit Pawar's faction is real NCP: Election Commission

February 06, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission announced on February 6, ending months of speculation over the factional fight with his party founder and uncle Sharad Pawar.

In an order, the Election Commission (EC) also allotted the NCP symbol 'Wall Clock' to the group led by Mr. Ajit Pawar.

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the Commission said.

"The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections," the poll authority observed.

The EC made a concession to the group led by Mr. Sharad Pawar by allowing it a "one-time option" to claim a name for its political outfit and provide three preferences by February 7 afternoon in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Mr. Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in July last year and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.

EC ruling under pressure: Sharad Pawar camp

The Election Commission’s decision to announce Mr. Ajit Pawar’s faction as the real NCP was taken under pressure, a leader from Mr. Sharad Pawar’s group said on February 6.

“This is the murder of democracy. What happened is unfortunate,” former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

The poll panel gave this ruling under “pressure from above,” Mr. Deshmukh told a TV channel. He did not elaborate.

The EC ruling proves that majority of party workers and elected representatives are with Mr. Ajit Pawar, former Union minister and NCP leader Praful Patel said.

