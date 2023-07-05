ADVERTISEMENT

Ajit Pawar moves Election Commission, says he was elected NCP president on June 30

July 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Election Commission sources say that Mr. Ajit Pawar’s petition, affidavits, resolution are dated June 30, but were submitted only on July 5; Mr. Sharad Pawar’s faction submitted a caveat and letter on July 3

Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during meeting in Mumbai on July 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has informed the Election Commission of India that he was elected president of the Nationalist Congress Party on June 30, and has submitted a resolution and affidavits from 40 Members of Parliament and state legislators to this effect, sources in the Commission said on Wednesday. Mr. Ajit Pawar has also submitted a petition claiming the party symbol.

The resolution, the affidavits by lawmakers, and the petition claiming the party symbol are all dated June 30, though the Commission received them only on July 5, ECI sources said.

ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar splits NCP, becomes Deputy Chief Minister; eight others too join Eknath Shinde Cabinet

In effect, this means that Mr. Ajit Pawar was chosen as president by his faction, two days before the rebellion spilled out into the public eye on July 2, with the induction of nine NCP leaders — including himself — as Ministers in the Shinde government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources said that NCP leader Jayant Patil filed a caveat with the ECI on July 3, on behalf of the Sharad Pawar faction, urging that they be heard first by the Commission. This was just a day after Mr. Ajit Pawar and eight others joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

The ECI also received a letter from Mr. Patil, dated July 3, informing it that disqualification proceedings before the competent authority had been filed against the nine rebel MLAs.

Mr. Ajit Pawar’s petition claiming the party symbol was filed under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order of 1968, which gives the ECI exclusive authority to decide on issues regarding the merger or split of a party. The ECI has the power to decide such disputes among rival factions of a recognised political party staking claim to its symbol and name.

ECI sources said that action would be taken by the Commission in accordance with the extant legal framework. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US