Ajit Pawar to take oath as second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra today

July 02, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

According to highly placed sources at Raj Bhavan, all preparations have been completed for the swearing-in ceremony

The Hindu Bureau

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar. File. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Ajit Pawar will swear-in as a Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on July 2 at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Senior NCP leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dhananjay Munde and others have also reached the venue.

According to highly placed sources at Raj Bhavan, all preparations have been completed for the swearing-in ceremony. “The hall is fully prepared and set for the event,” they said.

A top NCP leader from Sharad Pawar’s “camp” told The Hindu that “Sharad Pawar is not supporting Ajit Pawar.” “Chhagan and Praful bhai are also not on our side,” the leader said.

In a tweet, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said “A group of individuals has taken it upon themselves to initiate the cleanup of Maharashtra politics. Let them proceed with their efforts. Recently, I had a conversation with Mr. Sharad Pawar, who expressed his confidence by saying, “I am strong. We have the backing of the people. Together with Uddhav Thackeray, we will rebuild everything anew.” Indeed, the people will not endure this charade for an extended period.””

The development comes shortly after Ajit Pawar held a meeting with senior NCP legislators at his residence in Mumbai.

