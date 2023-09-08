Ajit Ninan, renowned cartoonist, passes away in Mysuru

September 08, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Mysuru

Renowned cartoonist Ajit Ninan, best known for the ‘Centrestage’ series in ‘India Today’ magazine and ‘Ninan’s World’ in ‘Times of India’, died at his flat here on September 8. He was 68.

"He passed away early this morning in his apartment. I think it's a cardiac arrest," a family member said.

Ninan leaves behind wife, two daughters and two grand-children, sources said.

Ninan, who was living in Mysuru for the past two years, was alone at home. His wife, who was not keeping well, had gone to their daughter's place in Goa, sources said.

One of his popular cartoon characters was 'Detective Moochhwala' in the children's magazine 'Target'.

