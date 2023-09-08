ADVERTISEMENT

Ajit Ninan, renowned cartoonist, passes away in Mysuru

September 08, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Mysuru

Best known for the Centrestage series and Ninan’s World, one of his popular cartoon characters was 'Detective Moochhwala

PTI

Renowned cartoonist Ajit Ninan, best known for the ‘Centrestage’ series in ‘India Today’ magazine and ‘Ninan’s World’ in ‘Times of India’, died at his flat here on September 8. He was 68.

"He passed away early this morning in his apartment. I think it's a cardiac arrest," a family member said.

Ninan leaves behind wife, two daughters and two grand-children, sources said.

Ninan, who was living in Mysuru for the past two years, was alone at home. His wife, who was not keeping well, had gone to their daughter's place in Goa, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his popular cartoon characters was 'Detective Moochhwala' in the children's magazine 'Target'.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mysore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US