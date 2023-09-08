HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ajit Ninan, renowned cartoonist, passes away in Mysuru

Best known for the Centrestage series and Ninan’s World, one of his popular cartoon characters was 'Detective Moochhwala

September 08, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Mysuru

PTI

Renowned cartoonist Ajit Ninan, best known for the ‘Centrestage’ series in ‘India Today’ magazine and ‘Ninan’s World’ in ‘Times of India’, died at his flat here on September 8. He was 68.

"He passed away early this morning in his apartment. I think it's a cardiac arrest," a family member said.

Ninan leaves behind wife, two daughters and two grand-children, sources said.

Ninan, who was living in Mysuru for the past two years, was alone at home. His wife, who was not keeping well, had gone to their daughter's place in Goa, sources said.

One of his popular cartoon characters was 'Detective Moochhwala' in the children's magazine 'Target'.

Related Topics

Mysore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.