Ajit Doval reappointed as National Security Advisor

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor (NSA).

Mr. Doval, who served as the NSA in the previous Narendra Modi-led government, has been accorded a Cabinet Minister's rank in the table of precedence this time.

“His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order issued on June 2 by P.K Tripathi, Secretary, ACC and Establishment Office, said.

Mr. Doval enjoyed Minister of State (MoS) rank earlier.

A retired IPS officer of 1968 batch, Mr. Doval had served as Director of the Intelligence Bureau.